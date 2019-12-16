Private Matters

now that the private is political am i a liberal because i don’t kink shame myself or because i go around calling marx “karl daddy”

Artwork by Kokila

now that my depression is public information—

my mother has vowed to listen to my whims

but how do i convince her well-intentioned liberal ass that

i want her paisley printed sari and anal sex

that some nights a dream comes to me in which

my penis is stolen

or cut like an inaugural ribbon of rich red silk

or sometimes i plummet down an abyss of men

intertwined like a colony of snakes on an island

as their sweat seeps on each other

now that the private is political

am i a liberal because i don’t kink shame myself

or because i go around calling marx “karl daddy”

my mother has seen my hips swing

when britney says it’s britney bitch

but has she seen this side of me,

that what makes my poems nasty

full of secrets i can tell the world

but not her

how do gay men reconcile with their mothers

after sitting on the strange cock of a stranger

or are these sweet memories that one treasures

only in poems



