Artwork by Diya Sengutpa

She. Her guitar strung fingers

Touched me the first time

I fell

She. Took classes with me

Sat, far away

Many times, right in front

I fell

The first time she sat beside me

I remember, the closeness

The intimacy of friendship

That allowed me the closeness

Her black hoodie brushing against

My yellow kurti

I fell

She spoke of songs, music, rock and Cobain

She spoke of boys, home, and love

I listened

Falling

Buying her roses by the dozens

Unable to show to the world

Having to hide love

saying it was from a boy,

Fallen

We went home, hers.

Night

Fell

A brief flash of intimacy

Blinding my senses

That love between us

Rose

Yet, just like those dozen roses, I bought for her

Which we said was from a boy

A boy came for her

And my heart

Fell.