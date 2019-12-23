She. Her guitar strung fingers
Touched me the first time
I fell
She. Took classes with me
Sat, far away
Many times, right in front
I fell
The first time she sat beside me
I remember, the closeness
The intimacy of friendship
That allowed me the closeness
Her black hoodie brushing against
My yellow kurti
I fell
She spoke of songs, music, rock and Cobain
She spoke of boys, home, and love
I listened
Falling
Buying her roses by the dozens
Unable to show to the world
Having to hide love
saying it was from a boy,
Fallen
We went home, hers.
Night
Fell
A brief flash of intimacy
Blinding my senses
That love between us
Rose
Yet, just like those dozen roses, I bought for her
Which we said was from a boy
A boy came for her
And my heart
Fell.
Poem: Her
She spoke of songs, music, rock and Cobain
She spoke of boys, home, and love
I listened
She. Her guitar strung fingers
Profile