Interview: French Musician Pauline Mancini On Her Newest Single, “I Want A Lady”.

Listening to “I Want A Lady” by French artist Pauline Mancini is strangely empowering to me– it’s everything about it– from the bold lyrics telling a man to back off and asking if he has any sisters, to the catchy music. The video, all black and white, seems to be the very definition of ‘aesthetic.’

A scroll through Pauline’s YouTube channel shows a variety of covers from Imagine Dragons to Amy Winehouse, in addition to more original songs like “Falling” and “Love Is”.

Pauline Mancini, 24 years old, lives in Lorraine, France. She started music at the age of 16, not knowing anything about it. She learnt the guitar by herself, recording songs in the privacy of her bathroom. She was shy at first, not telling anyone about her music, but then decided to post her songs on YouTube, with support from her family and close friends. Talking about what inspires her the most when she creates, she says it is her own emotions and the range of them– “Music is a way for me to express myself in order to make me feel better when I’m down, or let out something.“

A rapid fire session with Pauline revealed more about her inspirations, likes and dislikes.

Quick Queer Questions!

Who was your first celebrity crush?

I think it was Avril Lavigne! I was such a fan of her in my teenage years. I would dress like her and go to school with a tie around my neck!

What/who is one inspiration for your music?

My emotions are what inspire me the most and I think women are a big part of them. Some are especially special.

Chocolate or cheese?

Cheese for sure! The stereotype that French people love cheese is definitely true. Nothing makes me happier than some bread with cheese on it!

What is one queer stereotype that you fall under?

I don’t really care about stereotypes but I would say the one that lesbians move together very quickly! It was definitely the case with my girlfriend and me.

How do you want your music to make people feel?

I would love my music to bring comfort to people, and make them feel like they’re not alone. That’s how my favorite artists make me feel when I listen to them!

I love the quote ‘The world’s most famous and popular language is music.’ Music truly connects with all of us.

I can’t imagine a world without music (or cheese)!

What is a movie that you have re-watched several times?

I don’t know why but I love “Bad Teacher” with Cameron Diaz! I have seen it a thousand times and still love it!

Who is one person– dead or alive– that you want to spend a day with?

I would love to spend a day with my hero: Florence Welch from Florence and the Machine.

She is my absolute idol and I would have a thousand questions to ask her! She is definitely not ready to spend a whole day with me, though!

What is one queer stereotype that you definitely DO NOT fall under?

There is one I hear a lot which is “You don’t look queer!“

I don’t even understand what it means. It doesn’t make sense to me! Do I have to walk around with the pride flag 24/7 to look queer?

Who is someone that helped you to come out?

My Mom! I think she realized I was gay before I did! I was in denial and I will always remember how normally she asked me, “Don’t you think you like girls?”. Just hearing it from her like that helped me realize that it was not the end of the world.

I feel so lucky to have such a supportive family!

What is your favourite song at the moment?

Stronger by The Score!