FLICK IT! Mixed Doubles Badminton Tournament (Pride Edition)

Come January 25th, you’ll be pitting your hitting prowess against other queers who are baddy bad asses.

Artwork by Aditi Monde

Flick It, hit it, sweat it, smack it!

Move it, touch it, whack it, drop it!

Calling all players who love to play the game, if you know what we mean, you know what we mean? Actually, you wouldn’t know, would you? Cuz we haven’t told you yet, have we? So allow us to, yes?

Gaysifamily presents an event that’s going to be a smash hit: a doubles badminton tournament.

If you love cocks (not that cock, you gutterhead, jeez, really!), if you screamed your ass off while watching P.V.Sindhu play, and if you fantasize about floating like a butterfly on the court, then we suggest you dust off those non-marking shoes (we’re particular like that) and start practicing your shuttling skills. Come January 25th, you’ll be pitting your hitting prowess against other queers who are baddy bad asses.

To participate, simply pick a partner of any gender and register at the email id given below. Mixed doubles partners need to be of different genders/non-binary. If you don’t have a partner, let us know and we’ll set you up. (Please remember to return said partner at the end of the tournament as you can’t take them home, not a matchmaking service, this.)

For more details, see below:

Date – Saturday, 25th January 2020

Time – 12 PM to 4 PM

Entry Fee – INR 400

Venue – Khar Gymkhana

For registration, please make payment here and email us with your team details (teams of two, gender and sex no bar) at gaysifamily@gmail.com. Or message us at 970-204-9026.

Fundraiser for Queer Azaadi Mumbai (QAM)



