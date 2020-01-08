Poem: Not A Love Letter

It is words strung together trying to make sense of what I want to tell you and what I need you to understand.

Artwork by Rhea Paul

This is not a love letter.

It is just a piece of paper,

crumpled with rage

and ironed with guilt,

the moments of longing

still visible on the torn out edges.

This is not a love letter.

It is words strung together

trying to make sense

of what I want to tell you

and what I need you to understand.

This not a love letter.

It does not mention our first kiss

which was like

the winter sun on a cold afternoon,

the festive lights after a year of mourning,

a beloved book found again.

This is not a love letter.

It does not hold our sighs,

the peaceful ones we let out

when our foreheads touched

the trembling ones when our skins did

the ravaged ones when we read each other’s pain,

the silent ones when we entangled in comfort.

This is not a love letter.

It holds no memory of our morning whispers,

or the stars we counted in the night sky;

you searching for a constellation

and I finding a galaxy in your eyes.

This not a love letter.

It is the smile of a tormented soul

the morsels of a starving child

the dying fragrance of the flower

carefully concealed in a forgotten chapter.

It is a remembrance of

our last goodbye and the first hello.

No, this is not a love letter.

How can it be,

When I will never send it to you?