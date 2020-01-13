Mumbai Post Pride Party 2020 By Gaysi Family

Part proceeds from the tickets sold at this party will go towards Queer Aazadi Mumbai (QAM)!

Pride month is here and Gaysi Family is back with a Pride After Party! – the one where we let the world know how we can fight hard and party harder. How we don’t let nobody get us down even if the sun goes down. And how we are queer and we are here, TO DEFINITELY STAY AND NOBODY CAN GODDAMN TELL US OTHERWISE.

This year, we’re celebrating, but also keeping in mind the continuous struggle we have to keep going on- we are fighting the long fight.

We’re doing so with a WHITE dress code – but you will have interesting things to do at this party if you are in white!

Walk the pride march- protest and fight for better rights in our country, and then come talk about it, laugh about it, cry about it and dance about it with us!

Part proceeds from the tickets sold at this party will go towards Queer Aazadi Mumbai (QAM)!

Please note: Like always, this year too, we are going the extra mile to ensure a safe space for all LBT and Non-Binary persons. We intend to do this by creating an ambiance that welcomes them and making sure that the gender ratio is fair and geared towards maintaining this safety.

To this end, we are taking some proactive logistical decisions and request that all Cis-Men who would like to attend this party come accompanied by their LBT and Non-Binary friends. This will enable everyone to have fun without any worries.

If you are a Cis-Man who does not know or have any LBT and Non-Binary friends to accompany you, please write to us at <gaysifamily@gmail.com> explaining your situation and we will do our best to work something out for you.

Details below, you know what to do:

What: 2×2 Bar Nights (Pride Edition)

When: Saturday, 1st February 2020, 7 pm onwards

Where: Lilt-Modern Asian | Bar Room, Todi Mills, Lower Parel, Mumbai.

How much: INR 300/per person [BUY ONLINE NOW OR ONLY IN CASH AT THE DOOR]

Community Partner – IMbesharam.com

For queries email us at : gaysifamily@gmail.com.

Or message us on 9702049026.

Website URL: www.gaysifamily.com

Facebook: Gaysi Family

Twitter: @gaysifamily

Instagram: @gaysifamily

Artwork by Rhea Paul

– Right of admissions reserved.

– No illegal substances, outside food and alcohol are allowed to be carried in or used at the venue. Violators will be asked to leave.

– You must be 21 & above to attend. Please bring ID’s and drink permits.

– No Refunds