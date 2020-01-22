Queer Stories By Storycellar

Tales of love, lust, and horror…

We love all the stories. Don’t we? A new decade has just started with new promises and hope. A new India is now ready to share stories that were once considered taboo. These stories need an ear. Helping facilitate this movement is a Mumbai based storytelling group ‘Storycellar‘.

A group of like-minded individuals dedicated to sharing stories and building a platform for stories for people from all over the world. The Storycellar team believes ‘Every Story Matters’, because they bridge barriers and foster connections.

Keeping their philosophy of inclusion in mind, Storycellar has curated — The Queer Stories, as a part of the Queer Azadi Mumbai Pride Month, 2020.

Storytellers from the LGBTQIA+ community will take centerstage and enthrall listeners with their personal stories – Stories of struggle, love, loss, transformation and more. Here is little info about them-

Onir: National award winner – Filmmaker, Director, Writer, Editor, and Producer.



Faraz Arif Ansari: International Award-Winning Filmmaker and Producer. His last film ‘Sisak’ won 59 international awards. He is currently completing ‘Sheer Qorma’ staring legendary actress Shabana Azami, versatile actress Divya Dutta and very talented Swara Bhaskar



Anooj Bhandari: American Indian, storyteller and master trainer, performer of multidisciplinary mediums. Comes all the way from New York to share his story



Anish Gawande: Co-Founder of The Pink List, Director of Dara Shikoh Fellowship, Columbia University graduate and Rhodes Scholar. Fourth on the list of GQ young influencers 2019.

Ria Sharma: Motivational Speaker, Storyteller, Model, and androgynous fashion influencer. Will share a story on love and oneness.

Sanjana Sawant: Bio- Analyst, Animal lover, Volunteering with projects close to her heart. Storyteller and Lover of life.

Shakti Waghela: Storyteller, Gender Equality Activist, Customer Care professional and a happy human being.

Shobhna Kumar: Founder, Publisher, and Writer at Queer-INK

Come spend an evening listening to stories with a difference, of change, equality and change of a new and bold India that needs to be heard and that speaks without fear and with the truth, unfiltered.

Join us at-

Date | Saturday, 25th January 2020

Time | 5.30 pm – 8.00 pm

Venue | The Retreat House, Bandra.