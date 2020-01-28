What if I could not celebrate 6th September publicly, What if I could not join the Pride march, What if I was not the torch bearer, What if I was not the path clearer, That doesn’t make me more or less important.

Artwork by Helik Thakur

You want to define it,

Well I don’t.

You want to be rigid,

Well I can’t.

You consider yourself as ” Normal” and me as “Abnormal”,

I guess that’s where the difference lies,

Because I believe in Equality,Individuality and Identity.

I never asked you “How does it feel to be straight??”

But Wait….

Each and every moment I have been asked,

Whether it’s about my personality, physical presentation or sexual orientation.

I can’t withstand this designation,

of being so called “straight”

I think it’s time for resignation,

from this homophobic society which considers itself to be fair and just,

And thinks that my love is not love but LUST.

I don’t have the courage to make them realize their fault,

because whenever I do, it feels like sexual assault.

They rip you apart not physically but mentally,

According to them you need medical attention critically.

Acceptance was a hard task,

But when I achieved it, it became a thing of the past.

There is pride in acceptance,

there is victory in it.

What if I could not celebrate 6th September publicly,

What if I could not join the Pride march,

What if I was not the torch bearer,

What if I was not the path clearer,

That doesn’t make me more or less important.

Atleast I was not among those,

who were cursing the move,

For whom it was hard to accept the groove.

But they are not all at blame,

because it has become a game,

A game to paint the city with rainbow colors.

And when it took the painters a whole lot of time to pick the paintbrush, Then there should be no rush.

Because the results are going to be great,

The walls will look beautiful in different shades.

Teaching Equality irrespective of your sexuality.

Because Love is Love

And I am who I am, so take me as I am,

That is no crime, myth or trend,

That is how the colors of Love beautifully blend.