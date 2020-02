Watch Sanchita and Bharat, Chaitak’s parents in this adorable story of acceptance, love and great lip colour.

In collaboration with FAE

Chaitak’s parents are going to watch their son perform for the first time and everyone knows that when you watch your child perform something for the first time- you take them something nice.

The choice is easy, or is it? Watch Sanchita and Bharat, Chaitak’s parents in this adorable story of acceptance, love and great lip colour.