Musings Of A Desi Lesbian

I am a shell of what’s left of me I’m not who I used to be So if you run into the girl I was Don’t hesitate to tell her, her cause Give her kindness and give her love Before she disappears above And becomes another constellation in the sky

Artwork by Ayushi Mehra

To my father:

I’m sorry

For my condition

I’m sorry

I’m not well

You sought solace in my safety

Like you were my shield of armour

You said it made u feel at ease

So I said I would stop

But I kept everything in capsules inside my heart

So since that day

All I’ve ever done is cry

But believe me when I tell u

All I ever did was try

————————————————-

To the world:

I am a shell of what’s left of me

I’m not who I used to be

So if you run into the girl I was

Don’t hesitate to tell her, her cause

Give her kindness and give her love

Before she disappears above

And becomes another constellation in the sky

Save her before she is to die

So god if you’re up there

It’s time to bring me home

I begged you for less pain

But you only put burden on my soul

(This is about how much burden I’ve had to endure due to me being a lesbian and how much I’ve changed whether that’s for the worse or better)

————————————————

To my love:

I’m not too good at this love thing

I’m not too good at love

Sometimes relationships scare me

Sometimes I feel like I’m not enough

But the truth is

You’ve got the key

The key to my heart

And whether you found it on the ground

Or it somehow just came around

I’m glad you’re the one who found it

I’m glad you’re the one

Your words put me at ease

And your face lights up my world

With your pretty hair and plump lips

Your stunning eyes and your beautiful hips

I’m forever in awe of your beauty

I’m forever in awe

So thank you for putting up with my broken soul

I won’t promise to be perfect

But I promise to try my best

To love you like the sky loves the ocean

And to never give up that devotion