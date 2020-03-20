Poem: War & Rain

maybe my skin is pale, or it’s not or maybe i think i’m gay, or i’ve fought battles and cried and begged for my rights

Artwork by Alisha Aranha

when the world comes to an end

and it’s pouring war and rain

maybe then you will realize

that you and me, we’re just the same.

maybe my skin is pale, or it’s not

or maybe i think i’m gay, or i’ve fought

battles and cried and begged for my rights

maybe i can’t forget the sights

of my family, done away with, one by one

for praying to a different god, for praying to none.

maybe i’m non-binary, maybe i’m trans

maybe for the future, i had my own plans

maybe i wore a dress too short

maybe the rapist never got caught.

whatever it was, today you’ve won

standing here with my head against a gun.

but when the world comes to an end

and it’s pouring war and rain

maybe then you will realize

that you and me, we were the same.