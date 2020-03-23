the giggle bubbling at the edge of her throat and eyes glinting with mischief figures can’t encompass the unadulterated joy of playing a prank

Artwork by Malathi Jogi

Abstract nouns cannot be measured in physical quantities

beauty is too bizarre a concept to be rated on a scale of 1 to 10

how can any number ever capture

the giggle bubbling at the edge of her throat and eyes glinting with mischief

figures can’t encompass the unadulterated joy of playing a prank

how he looks when he bangs his head to brilliant guitar riffs and the wind rushes to fill all the

openings it can find

everything he only reveals to the yawping world of rock and roll

everything he’s kept cramped shut so long

the moment after her breakdown when she looks into the mirror

and whispers in a feeble voice ‘you got this’

louder each time

till it resonates with the sound waves of hope

how can a digit hold the fierce gloriousness of it all

everything they went through when they transitioned

how they had to learn and unlearn everything about their body all over again

how they took their trembling fingertips and held their own hand

and told themselves that they’re beautiful and handsome and gorgeous and everything in

between

how it became a song inside their head that got louder with every confident stride

how it still rings in the ears of everyone who’s heard it

that performance when flesh moved like it was a drop of paint spreading through fluid

and the stage became a vacuum calling for water from the eyelids of everyone who witnessed it

how their energy in motion brought out everyone’s emotions

Why do you try so hard to define anyone

when we are all ever-alterting and perpetually moving

coming together and always undoing

this is a grand celebration

and all we have of each other is this dance

let’s notice all we wouldn’t get from a glance.