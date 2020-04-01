to the first girl i fell in love with

the first girl i fell in love with had a shy smile, a just born style and a profile of a life lived in black and white see, for the rainbows in your pocket peeked out sometimes

the first girl I fell in love with told me

sunsets are meant for goodbye’s

that the dark lord has purple eyes

and sometimes witches have the prettiest smiles

the burdened carry fleshy hearts with ticking time bombs inside

wrapped across their intestines

are all things right

and words so wise

you wouldn’t see the dysphoria behind their eyes

kisses aren’t meant to be kind

but a way to touch your soul

a treasure map for you to find mine

and only can love rise

when we do not comply with the facts of the mind

the first girl I fell in love with had lost eyes,

a quivering smile and a mainland buried at sea so close to her heartbeat

each time she’d speak? i could feel unending stories complete

but you. you were so far at sea,

the devil and the deep blue would consistently sink

to the claims of their own facile degree

your father had a belt for your every nerve

pass 8 on the clock, and you were his hors d’oeuvre

all shades of brown; auburn, beaver, bistre

some nights you wondered if

you’d rather have pretty hair like your sister

or her boyfriend, the infatuating kisser

were you were just a chapter? a passe hipster

or was the world just a massive trigger?

the first time you walked the streets in that dress

you were what our society just wouldn’t address

the first girl i fell in love with had a shy smile, a just born style

and a profile of a life lived in black and white

see, for the rainbows in your pocket peeked out sometimes

sometimes, you got past your lie,

sometimes you donned my necklace

and ditched the tie

sometimes you felt pride

few times, you felt their remarks of deride

stronger than the scent of booze on your father most nights

stronger than my predilections, or what my hope sought to provide

so you sat me down, and told me, sunsets are meant for goodbyes

off the top of my head, i can’t decide

if you lead me up a garden path, in search for paradise

or had me as a means out of your built in genocide

see witches can have the prettiest smiles

but you, you had missiles stretched across your intestines

the first girl I fell in love with told me

she wasn’t hers, to be mine

her life, rooted in begrime was waiting for time

one Thursday,

i had met a man looking to fly past her own clime

and i had said to her,

listen your words are so wise

but you are blind behind your eyes

listen, we do not have to comply

with the facts of your mind

and you told me, i had a pretty smile

to the first girl i fell in love with

tell me, when vindicated of your own crimes

would you meet me sometime?