Queer Wedding Alert: Aamir And Amir

Amir and Aamir met in late 2014. At the time, they both resided in an extremely intolerable and homophobic town in West Yorkshire, England. Being South Asian, gay and from Islamic upbringings was very hard for them both and extremely difficult for people to understand. Unfortunately, Amir’s family disowned him and the community shunned them both and still do so to this day.

However, both Amir and Aamir are extremely positive people and over the years they faced every hurdle together as their love grew stronger. Amir proposed in 2016 at a place they loved to go walking and were both wed in April 2019. The couple had a small ‘Secret Shaaadi’ as they like to call it, only the boys and 10 guests knew about it. The couple did not want extended family or the community to find out about it as it would pose danger to them both.

They had a Mehndi at their home which was followed the next day by breakfast, a registry wedding and a lovely meal and drinks with their closest friends. Keeping the wedding a secret was the best decision they made and now they continue to live openly and freely as a representation that love wins and for all the battles they lost, they won the war! They may not have had the love and support of everyone but they had each other and to them, their love was enough and still is as they continue to bring joy and happiness into each other’s lives.

The couple decided to make the now successful podcast ‘You Don’t Love Me’ in June 2019 and this has allowed them to the opportunity to represent, have their voices heard and be involved with many projects within the community.