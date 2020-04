I am eternally grateful to all the lovely contributors to this initiative. Please check them out and support your fellow artists.

‘As we all self-isolate and navigate this tough period, I hope some of the recommendations resonate with you and provide you with necessary comfort. I also invite you to kindly share this post with your friends/followers as there may be another queer desi out there that could benefit from it.

I am eternally grateful to all the lovely contributors to this initiative. Please check them out and support your fellow artists.

Warm fuzzy hugs from afar!’