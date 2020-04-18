From The First Ray Of A Mocking Sun Till I Went Back To Sleep

I now remember a circus It was no fun I hate clowns too they remind me of McDonalds Never really liked McDonalds. Why am I thinking of food, again? Am I still smoking?

Artwork by Akshay Jose

Woke up with the sun falling straight on my face

I forgot to adjust the curtains last night

I was drowsy

Spilled a lot of sugar while trying to make a dessert out of spices

Ants crowded the sugar beans today

I had a dream while half asleep

Can’t remember the dream

Half baked cake? Some wild animal? or not? A blackbuck?

A plaid shirt? chocolate biscuits?

nose hair?

definitely a girl running around naked

or did she have a flower crown?

Akhlaq getting lynched at FTII.

A bigot in prison?

Still contemplating whether getting out of bed is necessary

Craving the touch of your hairless back

I slid the tip of my fingers through it

while touching your hairy butt cheeks and sniffing your left ear,

running the awkwardly positioned left hand through your greasy, oily hair

Where is the smell now?

I hesitantly turn the other way

the sun is rough today

It making me restless

Is there milk in the fridge?

Is there some leftover from last night’s dessert?

My mother says, “stop, or you’d hurt yourself”

I want to stop, mother.

Are they bringing NRC nationwide?

It can’t be that bad, would it?

People are dying in deathly camps

People often die

In isolation,

suffocation

hunger

War

churches

temples

mosques

Is God trying to kill us? Is it really hurting?

Mother?

Or Am I still dreaming of the naked girl with flower crown.

“Pick yourself up”

“Let the day release you.”

Let the day release me?

At this point I’m suspicious.

Don’t trust someone who says they would let the day release me.

Do I trust someone who says let the day release me?

“Let the day release you”

I’m still dreaming?

The sun is gone. It’s cloudy.

I hear footsteps.

Did I buy milk last night?

Did I floss?

I remember now; I dreamt of Kelly Clarkson

She wasn’t the naked girl with flower crown

nor was she running

What was she doing again?

It’s just the medicine.

“Let them not get the better of you.”

“Let the day release you.”

I repeat.

Do not trust someone who says, “let the day release you.”

It’s for young people.

Or for old people.

We’re neither young nor old.

Mother says, “don’t sleep too much.”

Am I sleeping right now?

My body is stiff.

I can feel my erection through the pubes.

I need to trim my pubic hair.

I need to go and pee.

Need to find something to hold on to for more than a minute.

The sun is back. It seems harsher.

My plants are staring at me.

I have to water them.

Else the naked flower girl wouldn’t know where to go

how would she run, otherwise?

you said, “human relationships are…”

I wanted you to stop

anything that starts with “human relationships” need not be said out loud.

You were wearing a blue plaid shirt.

I slyly took pictures while you were asleep.

I felt a bit guilty.

But you look like a dream.

And I’m not showing it anyone

Kelly Clarkson would make a joke out of this

… bouncing and cracking up

The naked flower girl probably was Kelly Clarkson

I would never know

I need to fold my bed sheet

they smell of you.

Should I get them washed?

Mother says, “when you don’t want to live anymore, eat.”

I’ll see if there’s milk

Or sugar

Or chocolate biscuits

I stopped buying those specific ones since you left

not because they remind me of you

I never really liked them

Eating is such a task

Is there any tobacco left?

Do I get to smoke some more?

Or was I smoking all this while?

Smoking causes erectile dysfunction?

People are still dying?

I heard them say, “wait a little more until you die.”

“Hang in there.”

Or you’d never know how is it to feel pain

or misery

or the privilege of being neither young nor old

Or your mother saying, “Eat.”

So what if you have a dictator

a vicious ringmaster

in his pale orange circus.

I now remember a circus

It was no fun

I hate clowns too

they remind me of McDonalds

Never really liked McDonalds.

Why am I thinking of food, again?

Am I still smoking?

Need to clean the sugar particles.

The ants must not die.

I’d release them somewhere safely?

Or should I say, “let the day release me?”