Queer Wedding Alert!: Saima and Bianca

We met through mutual friends at a poetry event in 2014. There was an instant attraction and we started hanging out after but we both were honest with each other about not wanting a relationship. We were both travelling a lot, and so would only see each other once in a while. We continued hanging out, spending more and more time together. After a year of this, we finally decided to get together.

We decided to get married a few years after that and officially tied the knot in April of 2019. It was our one year wedding anniversary weekend recently and we didn’t think we’d be celebrating it in quarantine but we’re making the best of it!

We’ve had a lot of fun together this year and we’ve been fortunate enough to have travelled a lot before all this went down, and can’t wait to be able to travel again together soon!