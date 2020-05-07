Poem: Blood Is Sticky

In the dead of the night,
Fire crackling by your side,
You realize that blood is sticky
And there is nothing worse than his blood on your hands.
You realize you were in love when it’s far too late
“When you bleed, I cry, and if you cry, I’ll break”
And you fell too soon but you were supposed to be straight,
And now you’re sitting here, in his blood and cold
Driven into a dead-end by fate.
And the fire burns away quickly
When you realize that blood is sticky
And it’s in his hair, on your lips– you can’t breathe
But he stopped breathing before you this time,
No game of who hangs up first,
No movement, only pain and crime.
And you see him in your mind
As he falls before your eyes–
What you once loved, now gone
It only gets worse– oh, what a pity
You’re warm and he’s cold, and it’s going to stay that way
And the blood?
It’ll stay sticky.
In the dead of the night,
With him lying by your side,
You realize he’s gone forever
And blood is sticky, it’s messy and tricky
And you’re never going to make it through this
Because blood is tricky, it’s messy and sticky
And there is nothing worse than his blood on your hands.
Profile