Poem: Blood Is Sticky

Artwork by Jose

In the dead of the night,

Fire crackling by your side,

You realize that blood is sticky

And there is nothing worse than his blood on your hands.

You realize you were in love when it’s far too late

“When you bleed, I cry, and if you cry, I’ll break”

And you fell too soon but you were supposed to be straight,

And now you’re sitting here, in his blood and cold

Driven into a dead-end by fate.

And the fire burns away quickly

When you realize that blood is sticky

And it’s in his hair, on your lips– you can’t breathe

But he stopped breathing before you this time,

No game of who hangs up first,

No movement, only pain and crime.

And you see him in your mind

As he falls before your eyes–

What you once loved, now gone

It only gets worse– oh, what a pity

You’re warm and he’s cold, and it’s going to stay that way

And the blood?

It’ll stay sticky.

In the dead of the night,

With him lying by your side,

You realize he’s gone forever

And blood is sticky, it’s messy and tricky

And you’re never going to make it through this

Because blood is tricky, it’s messy and sticky

And there is nothing worse than his blood on your hands.