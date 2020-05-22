Queer Desi Musician Somaya on Her Newest Single “Do You Ever”.

The song is strikingly genuine, and it is hard not to get caught up in the emotions it expresses, and feel just as lost as the singer themselves. It is clear how much this relationship meant to Somaya, and it is easy to understand every emotion expressed in the song.

From the very moment it begins, New York-based singer and songwriter Somaya’s newest song “Do You Ever” pulls you into a world of the heart-break and loss that comes with the end of a relationship. A painfully honest pop ballad, the lyrics question the break-up and everything that comes with it, asking, “Do you ever dream of those days, wish it could still be that way?”.

About the track, Somaya says, “Do You Ever” is a pop ballad that deals with all the questions that come from a lack of closure in a relationship.”

It is not just the lyrics of the song that hit you where it hurts– the background music is gentle– a medley of the piano, violin and unobtrusive beats– as tender as the lyrics themselves. Somaya’s voice, powerful and dulcet, is full of emotions and blends perfectly into the song.

Born and brought up in North Carolina, Somaya released their debut album “Stand Up” in 2017, and have spent the last four years in New York City on a journey of self-discovery and self-acceptance.

“Being queer, genderqueer and Desi are very important to me in my artistry,” they say, “I hope that through being open and authentic about my life, I can help fellow desi queer people feel more comfortable being themselves as well.”

Today, at the age of 21, Somaya has gained quite an audience, and is also a campus ambassador for the non-profit organization GLAAD. They hope that through their art, they can inspire vulnerability and encourage inclusivity in all spaces.

A rapid fire session with Somaya revealed more about their inspirations, likes and dislikes.

Quick Queer Questions!

What is your strangest source of inspiration?

I often find myself inspired to write a song after binge watching a TV show. I get so caught up in the show that it starts to feel like the situations in the show are part of my life and they’re personal enough for me to write about.

Who is one person– dead or alive– that you would want to spend a day with?

The person that’s coming to mind right now is Freddie Mercury. He was a fellow queer desi musician and he obviously led such an interesting life, so it’d be amazing to talk to him.

What is a movie that you have re-watched several times?

Dangal! So, so good and inspiring. It always makes me emotional no matter how many times I watch it.

What was your favourite subject to study in school?

Definitely a Desi stereotype, but I loved Math when I was growing up.

What is one queer stereotype that you definitely DO NOT fall under?

It took me so long to come up with an answer to this but I’ve never seen RuPaul’s Drag Race.

How do you want your music to make people feel?

I hope it makes them feel inspired and more in touch with their emotions.

What is your favourite book ever?

It’s hard for me to pick favourites for anything, so instead I’ll just tell you what book I’m reading right now. My friend let me borrow “Something That May Shock and Discredit You” by Daniel M. Lavery from them. It’s a wonderful book about the transmasculine experience.

What is one queer stereotype that you definitely fall under?

I am constantly saying I want a girlfriend while putting zero effort into dating.

Who is your favourite musician?

Again, it’s hard for me to pick favourites, but one of my favourites is Hozier!

What is the most important value a person must have?

I don’t know if this counts as a value, but I think it’s very important to always be willing to learn and grow more.

Check out Somaya’s latest track here!