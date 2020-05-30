Poem: Disintegration

For you made my world a little happier, Made my heart a little full Made my life a little brighter, Love used to be a mouthful.

When I first saw you, my heart

Snapped into two before it bled

And every storm fell into my teacup all at once,

A new softness in my bed

There was something about the snow that I’d made up in my head

And with you, that something tore apart

Snapped into two, a broken thread.

And that was the year it rained in November,

Your lips disintegrated when I kissed you,

I don’t know if you still remember

The storm that brewed amidst you

We ran out of words, broke the universe, then

Watched it tremble before it fell

Fingers still intertwined, December came

From somewhere in the middle of hell.

But the sky is greyer, sorrows sharper now

And the air has turned softer with you around

The birds in the trees sing a brighter song,

And we’ve come a long way,

But the road ahead is just as long.

And they don’t try to understand,

They don’t see how

I can fall in love with someone who is so out of bounds

But I chose to love you one day, made a vow

I’m not going anywhere because the world

Is against us now.

For you made my world a little happier,

Made my heart a little full

Made my life a little brighter,

Love used to be a mouthful.

And I wake next to you in the mornings,

Still a little awed,

You made everything better, made my smile a little broad

And when I look at you, my darling,

I only see God.