All I did Was press me Closer to himself And hold on To his thick long hair Not ready deep down To part.

All I remember

Is his breath against

Mine;

His pounding, screaming heart

Against mine.

All I did

Was press me

Closer to himself

And hold on

To his thick long hair

Not ready deep down

To part.

He did the same,

If not

More.

The bell rang.

And we parted

And

All we got was a hug and I heard people talking.

And

Him looking around and growing red.

And

Not

From

Pride.

We parted.