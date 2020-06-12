Queer Wedding Alert!: Nived And Rahim

He proposed within a week as he was flying to the UAE. We were in a long-distance for 5 years, where we got to meet only a month each year.

While I had lost faith in dating apps, I saw love at first sight on a profile I found on Facebook in my friend suggestions list. I sent him a request and got accepted.

He proposed within a week as he was flying to the UAE. We were in a long-distance for 5 years, where we got to meet only a month each year. We cherished that one month of each year by travelling together and on the 5th year of our anniversary, he proposed to get married and I said yes.

We got married on December 29th 2019 and decided to live happily ever after. Next year, we’re planning to do IVF to add a new member to our family.