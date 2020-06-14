If you could see the world through my eyes But then, you can’t And I don’t expect you to. I’ve always seen colors In places I wasn’t supposed to.

If you could see the world through my eyes

You’ll know that sky isn’t always blue

You’ll see that people come in all the colours of the rainbow

And when they touch you, they color you too.

If you could see the world through my eyes

But then, you can’t

And I don’t expect you to.

I’ve always seen colors

In places I wasn’t supposed to.

I was probably 8 when I was told

I wasn’t pretty

13 when I realised there were girls so much prettier than I was

with long brown hair

And skin, the color of earth,

That glimmered when kissed by the Sun

And when they held my hand

I could swear they left glitter on my fingertips.

When I was 14, I looked at a boy

And for the first time, wanted to look at him forever

He had short, black hair I wanted to touch

He smelled of earth and rain, he

played football in the fields

I stole glances, and he’d smile when he looked at me

And when he left, all I could see for weeks,

Was blue.

I know I’m not supposed to see certain colors, but I do

My sky is supposed to be blue

Like the veins that run on his skin

But what if my sky is sometimes

yellow, like her jhumkas that dance when she laughs?

Red, like her lipstick when she smiles at me

And grey, sometimes because it decides it doesn’t want to be a color anymore

What if rain reminds me of a boy

And sunlight reminds me of a girl

And I like to feel both of them on my skin,

Painting me with all the colours of a rainbow?

But you won’t know, and I don’t expect you to.

If you could see the world through my eyes

You’ll know I’ve never had a favorite color

Because I see colours in places where you can’t

And if only you could believe

They all look beautiful to me.