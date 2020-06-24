The Untold Story

My dupatta brushing against someone’s face,

Stealing glances at you when a romantic song plays,

My idea of a perfect love story,

Blame Bollywood for doing this to me.

Walking through the college corridors,

Was when I first saw you,

Your smile, your eyes,

Made me wonder, “Am I looking at paradise?”

Too nervous to make a conversation,

I continued on my way to class,

Asking my friends about you,

When I got to know you were new.

You then entered the class,

My heart skipping a beat,

When I saw you coming towards me,

Asking, “Hi! Is this seat empty?”

How time flew,

We never knew,

From late night calls and texts,

To asking your hand for marriage.

I broke the news to my parents,

“I am in love and want to get married”,

“Who is he?”, asked my dad excitedly,

“She is my classmate paa”.

I felt something that I never had before,

But one thing for sure,

This wasn’t a mainstream Bollywood story,

For our love would be treated as outlawry.

My parents never approved of us,

There is no such thing as being gay,

You will marry a boy and have kids,

I had been told time and again.

Tried explaining them,

I can no longer hide who I am,

Can no longer hide where my heart lies,

And I will only get married to the girl I love.

Well turns out that I did get married,

My parents full of PRIDE,

Except for the fact that she wasn’t here,

And I was marrying a complete stranger.

It’s funny,

How people say you are the one in control of your life,

And here I am,

Marrying a guy my parents think would be a good fit for me,

A Perfect love story, isn’t it?

Scrapping of Section 377 gave a new definition to the meaning of love,

But still, many love stories are left incomplete,

Because in the end, “Log kya kahenge?”

Matters more than your own heartfelt desires.