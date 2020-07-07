Poem: Tangerine Skies

The old year may die – a dream skin seared with the blistering sun the blue-sea left me deep into pockets—clutching.

Featured image credit: Ruth & Ollie/Pinterest

The sky was

burnt and bruised

and his eyes were

grey and ghostly,

Everything around me

tasted sweet

like his mother’s

homemade applesauce,

And, my silhouette–

falls upon his sodden sea hair,

His mother didn’t have the foggiest idea

about our mystery; that we talked the entire

night after the whole world slept,

And, kissed underneath the eaves,

And, tasted the centers of one another’s

clumsy bodies.

and I was on

fire–seething.