Coming Out

For years I’ve concealed this precious gem,

A secret sweet but dark and deep

And though I’ve hid it from predatory eyes,

‘Tis a heavy burden to keep.

I hold it out and thus reveal

This treasure buried deep inside,

That can’t be stolen if one should ever

Try to rob or redesign.

Do ye not like it, father?

Look at the colours of rainbow shining

Like a ray of hope after a thunderstorm,

Or behind the clouds a silver lining!

But why do you shake your head with woe?

‘Tis not a stone of sin, is it?

The fire in your eyes is so overwhelming

That I can feel the smothering heat.

Your stare accuses me of a crime

I know not, gone is your faith;

But this jewel has always been mine

And the truth can never be changed.

A father wants the best for his son,

And I know you wish that too

But my joy lies in this gemstone,

Please understand, I implore you!

Do not shun me for this immutable attribute,

It’s a part of me that can’t be seized,

Love me for all my scars and flaws

Love me unconditionally, that’s all I need.

Your very blood runs through my veins,

Your son am I, your heir,

Don’t break my heart, oh Sire, I pray!

Accept me if you truly care.

My Father for whom my life I can give,

The very life you bestowed upon me,

Grant me with your love and blessings,

Don’t cast me into the stormy sea.

Please say that you care not for the precious gem,

That your blessings will always remain with me,

Please say that you will no matter what

Love me for eternity.