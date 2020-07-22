I Am Gay: Three little Words. Six Letters. But A Breath To Speak.

As an LGBT youth counsellor, I spent many days & nights talking with kids coming out to themselves, their families, and the world. As a counsellor, what bothered me when parents would support their criminal child while dismissing their LGBTQ child. I’ve seen parents show up to a murder trial every day & that same parent wouldn’t show up to counselling session with their LGBTQ child.

TW: Mentions of extreme homophobia, sexual assault, s*icide

There was always something about me that felt different and one day, someone helped me realize that different is okay.

As a kid, I liked dolls and getting dressed up and stereotypically “feminine” things. I did drag as a kid, I just told my mom I was going on a date with a guy and she told me to be safe. I then changed my interest to men on Facebook and everyone knew, but no one really cared. Was just treated like normal, which was nice. I never felt the need to tell them anything and they never felt the need to discuss it with me. I understand that not everyone is as lucky, and maybe some families do need to be sat down and told what’s what. But I also feel like straight people don’t need to come out, and neither should anyone in the LGBTQ+ community if they don’t want to. I was bullied as a child, For my complexion, my style, my language & what not. I used to be so insecure about my voice because as a kid I’d gotten bullied because of the way I sounded.

When I was younger, being gay felt wrong. I was teased for hanging out with girls, my mannerisms were mocked. I’ve also experienced colourism. When I came out as gay in high school, it was hard. I was bullied in school for being openly gay. I got called every name imaginable. There’s nothing special about a gay child being bullied or discriminated against because they are gay. A majority of kids in high school go through bullying and discrimination for many other reasons. Compulsory LGBT teaching in schools can be a lifesaver. Gay or not. Never being able to make friends as a kid because I was too feminine for the boys and too boyish for the girls, causes me to fear rejection for being myself, and the few friends I lost when I came out still massively hurt. They have talked behind my back, but it never affected me, and I’m a better person because of it; to every person who got bullied, harassed, made fun of or ashamed for being gay. Today, I’m fighting for you.

India de-penalized gay sex in September 2018 and it’s a huge step towards making the country more accepting towards LGBT people, but they still don’t have any civil rights. I was trolled. Today I’m proud. No matter who you identify yourself as, gay, lesbian, or trans. No matter your race, you are human. You should be proud of yourself for still trying, for not giving up. However, bullying, homophobic slurs, physical and sexual assault, rejection by family members, getting kicked out of the job, etc still persists. India still has a long way to go! It is not the end of the road but just the beginning. It’s time India abolishes this from its mentality too. Don’t forget that not only is this a celebration but also a political movement to claim our space and our seat at the table. Hope the CJI also goes into the aspect of marriage regardless of gender & adoption laws for queer families. One year of not being a potential criminal in my country has felt good. I think being gay is a blessing, and it’s something I am thankful for every single day.

If you have an LGBT child, they were born this way. Embrace them with love and acceptance. Help them reach their dreams and support who they are. There is nothing wrong. I find that the young generation of India is interested in Indian culture, arts and music, politics, theatre, being more diverse and inclusive. It is the need of the hour to inculcate our own cultural values in our new generation. It is important for the protection and preservation of our culture and traditions as well as to connect the younger generation to its roots. Introducing a younger generation to good values, culture, healthy habits & ethics at an early age will result in responsible, humane, fit, healthy & patriotic citizens.

The word ‘Gay’ originally meant happy, but remembering too many friends & acquaintances lost to depression, anxiety and addiction seem that many of us are often not. Half of all Gay men have considered taking their lives. The LGBT+ community faces social and emotional isolation because culture and religion are more likely to suffer from poor mental health, anxiety, depression and a lot more and we have to keep talking about it. This pride reminds us that we have to continue to look out for each other, take mental health seriously, conquer our demons and fight for mental health research, resources, and recognition for the LGBT+ community.

The LGBT community suffers from a disproportionate rate of mental health problems compared to the population as a whole. People in the LGBTQ community have to face so much hate and discrimination and some of us end up believing that we are worthless. My experiences with love, acceptance, sex, rejection, depression etc are centred on my sexuality. Lessons from such experiences shaped me.

My story consists of sexual abuse, physical abuse, substance abuse, suicide, depression, acceptance as a gay, dark skinned male, trauma & validation. I am not special, and my story is not different, but I’m here to bring hope. LGBT people struggle with depression, anxiety, trauma and self-acceptance as a result of facing ongoing discrimination over their lifetimes. Family issues of acceptance can lead to isolation, loneliness & depression. I’m going to write about my experience and my journey with depression. I’m hoping it will help others in the same boat. Being gay is not nasty or sinful. It’s not something to be ashamed of. Too many cases of depression and suicide have come from a lack of acceptance towards the gay community.

I was r*ped in high school and when I confided in someone about it they outed me to the whole school. I then proceeded to get assaulted and bullied because of it. When someone reported it to the vice principal he invited me to his office to tell me it was my fault because I’m gay. I was essentially bullied by my entire class (minus a handful of friends) and my maths teacher joined in. Pulled my hair, threw my work on the floor and laughed at me. He also told my parents I should go down to a lower class level as I wasn’t very bright. I never talked about this before, but I just got amazing news today so I feel like I should share it, maybe it gives people hope. I experienced a lot of bullying growing up. Making fun of someone’s appearance, throwing food on them, name-calling, physical harm. This takes me back to the days when I used to get bullied. I contemplated suicide but the rope broke. Guess it wasn’t my time so I suffered through with depression for years. I was bullied for most of my youth and this led me to fall into depression, with no support group. I had thoughts of suicide and almost ended my life 3 times.

I’ve been to therapy for over 2 years now due to depression and severe anxiety, but just today, my therapist told me that I don’t need therapy anymore. That’s the damage caused by the homophobia and transphobia of others. It leads to alcohol and drug abuse, and even suicide. That’s why the fight isn’t over. I don’t suffer from depression anymore, my anxiety is pretty much gone as well. I haven’t had a panic attack in over half a year now. I did it. I’m so much better now. I hope this gives you hope that one day, you can do it too. Things will get better. Now that I’m better I can actually talk about this. I want to give you hope. My anxiety used to be so bad that I couldn’t go to work for half a year in 2019. I would cry every day, do nothing but stay in bed and think about how useless everything is. I got at least 3 panic attacks a day. It was horrible. I couldn’t do anything. My anxiety was worse than my depression, but depression was still there and made me feel so horrible. I thought I was the most horrible person, everyone hated me and I didn’t deserve being happy.

I wanted everything to end so badly because I saw the world as dark and pointless. I didn’t see myself having a good future. It took years for me to get better. I fought a lot, did many things to overcome my fears. Therapy helped me so much. It helped me change the way I think about myself and the world. So now, 2 years later I’m here and genuinely happy with how things are. And I know, I already went through the worst, things can only get better from now on. Please know, things will get better. Always. I used to think it would be better to just leave because nothing had a point. But that’s not the case. Life is amazing. There’s so much to see and do. So many people to meet and love. Your life is so incredibly precious. Believe in yourself, love yourself and fight those demons that tell you you’re worthless. You’re not. You’re amazing. The support from complete strangers has been overwhelming. My entire career is dedicated to empowering others, self-love and acceptance. Parental tears that reject LGBT children set up a pathway to depression & suicide. Family acceptance among LGBT youth may be a protective factor against depression, substance use, and suicide. Let’s change the narrative. Long before they have any real understanding of what it means, LGBT children have already been instilled with the belief that to be gay or lesbian is something unnatural & shameful; which can lead to anxiety, depression & even suicide. Make bullying at school a criminal offence. It causes depression and in turn, suicide. If someone who is bullied doesn’t die by suicide, it can still cause lifelong problems such as depression, anxiety, drug abuse, and alcoholism- just to name a few.

Social disorders and low self-esteem are also common. Bullying is harmful and we need to stop brushing it under the rug. Bullied, assaulted, abused, I saw no way out, self-harm and suicide attempts followed. I struggled with anxiety & depression and a ton of misdiagnoses over the years, but if I’d died two years ago, I would have missed out on so many wonderful things. When I start to love myself, even more, appreciate every little thing in life, I feel more content. We have different definitions of self-love. One will buy luxurious things, one will buy houses, one will travel around the world. But whatever you do, please remember to love and appreciate yourselves. No one can do that for you. Only you have the power to empower yourselves. So please, take a moment of your life to sit down and think of the things that you have but you never manage to appreciate them. It’s time to do so. Here’s what my therapist told me back when I was seeing one in 2018. “Everybody has stress therefore everybody is prone to be depressed. Just that some goes treated and some untreated”.

The dangerous part is when people are scared to be treated because of the stigma. I knew something major had to change & I worked my ass off to make that happen. It does & will get better. 2019 went through a deep depression and being suicidal, I shouted out to my parents and my therapist. I might stress about my family all being in heterosexual relationships and me being the single gay over here, but really each person in my family goes out of their way to make sure I know that they love me unconditionally. I couldn’t really ask for more than that. I’m so thankful for my family and friends who accept and love me as I am! Be proud of who you are always! HOMOPHOBIA IS REAL AND ITS GLOBAL. Homophobia leads to discrimination n oppression. It affects members of the community I am a part of. I can’t just sit here and ignore a toxic behaviour that affects, mostly harms, good people. This is how we change the world. This is how we end homophobia, sexism, and racism. One person having the courage to speak for those that aren’t ready. Courage, hope, compassion and understanding is what we must stand for in 2020. We all have a story and a battle we do not share. For we don’t need your sympathy but love and acceptance. We are born with the same intellect that you have.

Gender Equality is the topic which needs to be taken seriously. Homosexuals want equality, not sympathy. WE should accept them as humans, no special treatment, make them comfortable for who they are, let them take their decisions & do whatever they wish to. Stand by them IF they need us, not for sympathy but for humanity. What we need is understanding & acceptance, not sympathy/obligation. Love helps, but without understanding, it’s not enough. The more I advocate for Mental Health Awareness, the more I realize how important it is to share my personal experience with depression and the pain that it entails.

Telling your story is important! Although it’s incredibly hard, someone out there will relate and can see hope and inspiration from you and your story. I look forward to the day when I get to stand on stage and tell my story under my real name, sparing no detail.