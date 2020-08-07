Personal Stories

In A Support Group

I’m not at all unsure, I look at her and I know.
She’s the kind of girl
I want to wrap myself around,
Press my lips against, and slam into the door.

The room is silent and all eyes are on me.
My lips are parted, but no words pour forth.
I look around for moral support
and find her, smiling at me encouragingly,
Her eyes the most beautiful shade of brown.
“I-I’m unsure.” I begin,
And I’m shocked at the courage it takes.
My knees knock into each other
As I glance at her once again.
She nods with a small laugh,
“I feel the same way.”

And all of a sudden, she’s the only thing
In this God-forsaken sterile white room
With its shuttered windows and flickering lights
That I want to watch.
I can’t take my eyes off her.
Her gorgeous smile, glossy hair
Confidence lingering in the air.
She’s fucking beautiful, like one of those cliches –
Sunlight on a rainy day, or a hurricane coming your way.
She makes me feel alive.

I’m not at all unsure, I look at her and I know.
She’s the kind of girl
I want to wrap myself around,
Press my lips against, and slam into the door.
I hold my breath while she speaks,
The courage within me flows.
“I think I might be,” I say,
And all eyes are on me once more.
“I don’t know,” I mumble.
Her eyes meet mine and I stare.
I know, I know, I know.
Her gaze makes me so certain,
But I may never share.

