Fiction

Short Comic: The English Test

Posted by Posted on Aug 10 2020 Leave a comment

Everyone was in their dormitory but loud whispers in the dark carried out through the hostel corridors. The warden had just retired to her room, and from there she bellowed out names, calling for silence. And I? I was there watching you. I was perched on the bathroom slab; of marble, cold and flat. I remember that. I sat on it unflinching still because I couldn’t allow myself to seem fragile. You had just finished washing your undergarments, and were slowly clipping them up to dry at the other end of the washroom.

Tags

Share

About the guest author

T

I’m an independent filmmaker and writer shuffling between Bombay and Delhi. I identify as the queer kid who keeps her head down, either reading books, writing or sketching. I truly enjoy walking around the city when I can. And making photographs, lest I start to forget.

Related posts

Ad / Advertise here

Community

Meet fellow Gaysi's, get advice, ask questions, debate.

Recent posts

Type in
Details available only for Indian languages
Settings
Help
Indian language typing help
View Detailed Help