Poem: Lesbian Movies

why are all lesbian movies the same,

they always start with the very different lives of two women

most likely- a femme and a butch,

and how they’re caught in a state of oblivion

and how suddenly, their paths collide

bringing awareness to the existence

of the sexual tension between them

which might be a result of a

straight girl’s curiosity to experiment

or perhaps, a genuine connection

predictably building up to a steamy lovemaking scene,

marked by the male gaze

and then there’s the inseparability,

a beautiful magnetism between them

until shit hits the fan and the

glass ceiling comes crashing down

in the form of parents, teachers, friends

or heteronormativity in general

knocks on the door

somehow they must drift apart

somehow one of them passes away

somehow they simply can’t be together

for once, I would like to see

two women riding into the sunset

two women getting married

two women 50 years in the future

still together, still happy, still in love

lesbian movie endings make me wonder,

if they even want us to have a happy ending