Murder In The Attic.

TW: Mentions of self harm, d*ath and s*icide

On the evening of

February the fourteenth,

a fourteen year old boy

flung himself out

of his hostel window

and died. But before

you proceed with the

thoughtless thoughts,

meaningless customs

“May he rest in peace”

“oh! What a poor boy”

(Which won’t bring him back)

Let me tell you

that it wasn’t an

unfortunate accident

called suicide.

It was a murder,

gruesome and sadistic,

indeed.

So would you not

join me in the investigation

for the world to decipher

why (spoiler alert)

you killed “what a poor boy”.

Did your obsession with gossip

smash his head against the wall?

Did your insensitivity

whip him till his heart exploded?

Or did your ideas of masculinity

throw him

under the bus?

Did your toxic desire

to feel superior,

poison his head?

Did your weapons

of sense and sensibility

suffocate him slowly?

Or did your lethal homophobia

choke him in the closet?

Did he survive all this

and went flying

out the window

to escape

your sadistic madness?

And did you cover up

your crime

with pity, and

“some naive, faint hearts

can’t bear the weight

of the world”.

On the evening of

February the fourteenth

blood covered

the rose garden.

But before you proceed

with thoughtless thoughts

“May he rest in peace”,

“Oh! Poor boy”,

You should know

that none of it would bring him back.