Loving me was hard. I’m still trying. I chased the normal by complying.

Mother, the birds

you nestled have flown.

Grown, made nests of their own.

You taught us

to navigate stormy winds.

But I struggled with my fragile wings.

Loving me

was hard. I’m still trying.

I chased the normal by complying.

The chase

led me to embrace

flaws that made me grow against the grain.

I hide my pain

deep within my eyelids

I rest unrestful on troubled twigs.

Underneath

I struggle to breathe.

Mother, mother me.