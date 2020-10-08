Love.Madness.Labels

Its these boxes of the past- They’ve told me cis men show love this intense Can’t take no for a no. But here you are scaring me, A woman in love this intense

Say, what is love for you?

Your love seems too intense

Too quick, too mad, too in-my-face

Say why do I feel this?

Its these boxes of the past-

They’ve told me cis men show love this intense

Can’t take no for a no.

But here you are scaring me,

A woman in love this intense

Whose frame do I use now?

My body triggers the one Ive always been used to

A straight man’s frame.

But isn’t love without frames?

Isn’t love beyond definitions?

Or is this a tacky game we might as well not encounter?

I let the thinking come while I heal this body

This body culturally confined to listen to spaces

and respond to places,

in order to protect, in order to survive.

It never was about these frames

I refuse to take on another

Your love I’m making mine

A slow, conversational one.

One where I say no aplenty

One where I listen wholeheartedly

One where I feel wrapped in pleasure

of your mere presence decidedly.

I refuse to call it romantic

I refuse to call it monogamous

I refuse to call it bisexual

I refuse to call it conditional.

I release my body to its pace

I dream up dreams of a slow crock pot love

A love that goes beyond a world of labels

A chance to make something my own

Say, what is love for you?

I’ve told you mine, my love.