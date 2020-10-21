This is going to be a bad poem. Because we’ve all gotten sick of Hearing people being called ‘home’ And partners and soul mates And we roll our eyes now When yet another person Talks about having a connection But I don’t mind repeating verses Because everytime we meet It’s like we never said goodbye So who gives a fuck about being original?

This is going to be a bad poem.

Because when I write for her

I end up writing about the universe-

Including words that didn’t exist

Before I looked into her eyes

It’s almost like this atomistic world

Seems too small

To hold everything I feel-

And literally every writer

That has come before me

Has claimed the same

For their beloved.

This is going to be a bad poem

Because each time she smiles

While sitting next to me

With her heels in her hand

(As if the Earth will stop spinning

If she takes a day off)

I want to put small white flowers

In her long black hair

Because when those strands

Are right beneath my finger tips

I don’t mind this image being a cliche, anymore.

This is going to be a bad poem.

Because we’ve all gotten sick of

Hearing people being called ‘home’

And partners and soul mates

And we roll our eyes now

When yet another person

Talks about having a connection

But I don’t mind repeating verses

Because everytime we meet

It’s like we never said goodbye

So who gives a fuck

about being original?

This is going to be a bad poem.

Because at some point

I’m going to have to quote her

And I refuse to rephrase any sentences

Because I hope just like

I used to absolutely love it then

You will at least smile now, at how

In the muddled mess that we existed

She and I liked to talk

Like pretentious movie characters-

Always in metaphors

Always about something

bigger than ourselves-

And never about something real-

Like us.

This is going to be a bad poem.

Because to write a good one

I’m going to have to unravel

The giant mess of memories

That occupies a place in my chest

And to actually wonder what we were

And I’m too tired to do that today.

This is going to be a bad poem.

Because I don’t care for it

It’s not much fun writing it

Knowing that the next thing that I do

Isn’t going to be running towards her

And looking at her eyes

Slowly starting to dilate

As she reads it out loud.

This is going to be a bad poem

Like all the ones that

I have written in love

Because when we were together

I was still learning how

to write about her-

And now that we aren’t

I’m still learning

how not to.