Kiss Me Again

My mind has slowed down for the millionth time today The clock ticks slowly. As though it’s not moving at all It’s 8:17 am She pulls my chin towards her and we’re already very much there I dig my fingers inside her hair, long and flowy Rough at the ends dusted with the powder of a newly purchased swim cap All the moaning drowns out these voices in my head

[Editor’s Note – The piece was first published in Normal – A Desi Queer Horror Zine. You can purchase the print copy from here.]

Endless Sex is a dream come true- or is it?

She didn’t bite her lip

I expected her to,

That’s what they all start with – at least when it’s for me.

It’s what gets me to know they’re sure

about this

about me

it’s always good to be sure, no?

She pulled me into the room, and here I am

Fixated on those lips

Did I want her to bite them?

Perhaps.

I can’t get my mind off it.

Maybe it’s become a habit.

She has become a habit in the 30 minutes we have spent together.

Unhealthy for another

A habit for me.

What… do you want from me

I’m almost breathless

There’s something about her not being as predictable as the others

That makes me… uncomfortable.

I’m struggling to find words to describe her

This.

The tips of her cold fingers graze over my ears

goosebumps

It’s always the same, there’s always no struggle.

I’m supposed to like surprises,

But I want her to do the same things like the others.

Her fingers reach out, as though she’s hugging me

She gets hold of the elongated zip at the nape of my neck

something that helps me take this off myself

My hair’s still wet, fresh out of the pool

the chlorinated stench fills the room

I look outside the window, the sun is glistening on the water

and the suit I take more time to remove than the tightly double knotted shoes on my feet

is off

the thin layer of water on my body quickly starts drying as it meets the air

And slowly, as we’re tumbling over the stickiness of our bodies

The other suit comes off too.

It’s funny how things can speed up if they have to

Time is a strange thing

My mind has slowed down for the millionth time today

The clock ticks slowly.

As though it’s not moving at all

It’s 8:17 am

She pulls my chin towards her and we’re already very much there

I dig my fingers inside her hair, long and flowy

Rough at the ends dusted with the powder of a newly purchased swim cap

All the moaning drowns out these voices in my head

She’s a loud one

Everything about her surprises me

yet

I can’t concentrate

But that isn’t like me, not at all

I’m usually in control

She uses her thumb and index fingers to pull at my nipples

There’s a sharp pain I like

I’m enjoying this and we’re almost at the finale

but

she’s pulling the zip down my suit

the suit I thought was already gone

I look at the mirror and see myself

staring at me

everything is good.

This feels good

But why does this feel like what do you call that?

Déjà vu.

I wish she’d bite that lip

The moaning seems familiar

the chlorine hangs in the air

Less exciting than the usual

She surprises me and the water outside has such a shimmery glisten

It’s 8:17 am

The laze I woke up with remains

As though time isn’t moving

There’s a sharp pain I like

Maybe because she yanked that zip too hard

I’m almost breathless

But I feel almost nothing as she touches the sticky skin

Her hair smells of chlorine

her fingers seem like they know me

She hasn’t bitten that lip

Is this my kink?

I feel like I’ve thought about her a lot more than the others

I push her to the wall

I feel a sharp pain

My zip is being pulled again

the chlorine is discomforting

For a person who swims twice a day

I feel strange thinking it

I wish she’d bite that lip

some familiarity would be nice

She pushes me onto the bed

my favourite moment post every swim

seems like a drag now.

a very, very long event

It’s only 8:17

the sun reflects over the water outside

my thoughts sound loud over her moans

I feel a sharp pain

I didn’t think I was ready to feel

I look down at my feet

My suit is already off

I don’t want to be here – I think

I try to push her against the mirror in the room

there’s a sharp pain

my suit is blue with black shape lines

crumbled at my feet

almost like my mind feels

this moment

I look at her as she runs her unwelcome cold fingertips on my ears

goosebumps

I blink

and I try to stop feeling good

but my hands have a life of their own

They’re feeling the stickiness off her freshly naked body

And my body, drying off feels cool against her skin

The panic at the pit of my stomach drowns out her moans

my eyes only looking at her lips

I wish she’d just… bite them

I wish there was something that felt the same

something that broke this

I like surprises

I almost beg

surprise me, darling

there’s that sting

it’s 8:17

time is a strange thing.