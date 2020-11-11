Identity Is Multi Dimensional

*Who am I?? I get this a lot..

Am I the quarks that dance forever between a field and particle?

Am I the microbe and bacteria that so outnumber my cells in this body?

Am I the molecules that form this shape of a Homo sapien me?

Am I the body (with an expiration date) I was born with?

Am I the color of my skin??

Am I the genitals I was born with?

Am I the engineer as my degree paper says?

Am I the cog. scientist as my “other degree” says?

Am I the data scientist my job title says?

Am I the Daddy my daughter calls me?

Am I the psycho i was nicknamed by some of my classmates?

Am I the “terror” another bestowed label?

Or “nandy” yet another label?

Am I the Tamilian I was born and grew up in?

Am I the Indian the country i was born?

Am I the partner I married?

Am I the value I create?

Am I the revenue I earn for my company?

Am I the writings I do?

Am I the thoughts I have?

Am I the religion I was born into?

Or chose?

Am I the tri-brains some peeps propagate as truth about human brain?

Am I my depression or dark times?

Am I the clown/joker I play when I am dodging pain

Am I the small star dust ?

Am I the generalist i use to market myself?

Am I the nerd — my most surest identity

Am I the labels i was born with or bestowed upon me?

The only reply I am comfortable replying with put a integral (or 4)

across space, time energy mass and attention.



Alternate ending/answer: Just go plug yourself into the total perspective vortex and you’ll figure it out easily enough..