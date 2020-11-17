Fiction

Intimacy

Locked lips and my hands on your hips,
But your hand, it slips.

It is so weird that we lay under my rusty roof,
Our eyes delving deeper,
But vision is lost.
Your arms caressing my back,
But not my hair.
Chest to chest like intimate lovers,
But there is no haste.
Locked lips and my hands on your hips,
But your hand, it slips.
Intertwined bodies with smelting odours,
But somehow, they don’t diffuse.
And our breaths and heartbeats unsynchronised,
But our will deformed.
Yet,
You were searching for someone in me,
And I,
I was losing myself into you.

About the guest author

Rajeev

Rajeev is an overthinker, a Self-Proclaimed Chef; Pop Culture Enthusiast, a Rainbow Poet and a Passionate Kisser. Although a bit introverted and shy at first, he will soon make you feel like home. He is an angry feminist too, very vocal about gender politics and social injustices springing from Patriarchy.

