It is so weird that we lay under my rusty roof,

Our eyes delving deeper,

But vision is lost.

Your arms caressing my back,

But not my hair.

Chest to chest like intimate lovers,

But there is no haste.

Locked lips and my hands on your hips,

But your hand, it slips.

Intertwined bodies with smelting odours,

But somehow, they don’t diffuse.

And our breaths and heartbeats unsynchronised,

But our will deformed.

Yet,

You were searching for someone in me,

And I,

I was losing myself into you.