Holder of surprise, memories and mystery,
Keeper of secrets, forgotten passion & history,
We move on, leave people behind
Yet; the closet,
does not forget
and holds the power
to unexpectedly remind
Re-wind,
Lost dreams and desires,
Spring back unexpectedly,
A handmade vintage wooden watch,
an exotic perfume with a whiff of us,
an unbreakable ring holding broken vows,
the comfortable tee that didn’t belong to me,
the Burberry scarf that was always with me,
brand new sneakers and socks; reminiscent of return gifts;
Tumble out Un-announced,
memories of what didn’t last
Come fleeting past
And then you do what makes most sense
You close the Closet until the next bittersweet reminiscence.
The Closet
We move on, leave people behind
Yet; the closet,
does not forget
and holds the power
to unexpectedly remind
Holder of surprise, memories and mystery,
Profile