We move on, leave people behind
Yet; the closet,
does not forget
and holds the power
to unexpectedly remind

Holder of surprise, memories and mystery,
Keeper of secrets, forgotten passion & history,
Re-wind,
Lost dreams and desires,
Spring back unexpectedly,
A handmade vintage wooden watch,
an exotic perfume with a whiff of us,
an unbreakable ring holding broken vows,
the comfortable tee that didn’t belong to me,
the Burberry scarf that was always with me,
brand new sneakers and socks; reminiscent of return gifts;
Tumble out Un-announced,
memories of what didn’t last
Come fleeting past
And then you do what makes most sense
You close the Closet until the next bittersweet reminiscence.

About the guest author

Lemonkulfi

Lemon Kulfi is an amateur doodler who loves art, history, movies, food and travel. She spends her time obsessing about interesting narratives and story telling and thinking about Villanelle’s next move in Killing Eve.

