Holder of surprise, memories and mystery,

Keeper of secrets, forgotten passion & history,

We move on, leave people behind

Yet; the closet,

does not forget

and holds the power

to unexpectedly remind

Re-wind,

Lost dreams and desires,

Spring back unexpectedly,

A handmade vintage wooden watch,

an exotic perfume with a whiff of us,

an unbreakable ring holding broken vows,

the comfortable tee that didn’t belong to me,

the Burberry scarf that was always with me,

brand new sneakers and socks; reminiscent of return gifts;

Tumble out Un-announced,

memories of what didn’t last

Come fleeting past

And then you do what makes most sense

You close the Closet until the next bittersweet reminiscence.