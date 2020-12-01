No More Cis Hands On My Body, Please

i want the aesthetic of your femme presentation i want your top vs. bottom i want your queer vs. woman

i love you

~i d e s i r e you

i want your body

~i want the aesthetic of your femme presentation

i want your top vs. bottom

i want your queer vs. woman

i love your non-conforming existence

~as long as it is palatable, consumable,..still conforming

break only the norms that i want broken

no unshaven calf, no curveless reality

when i take you home, i will still fuck you like a woman.

Please correct me if i ever misgender you

~i forget your they on the weekends (and around friends who

like you better as she). i will treat you like a dirty secret,

but also a rabid dog i am humbled to

care for [read: carry around as a medal]. my pronouns

are the defaults.

you are gorgeous

~in the ways you satisfy me