No More Cis Hands On My Body, Please

i love you
~i d e s i r e you
i want your body
~i want the aesthetic of your femme presentation
i want your top vs. bottom
i want your queer vs. woman
i love your non-conforming existence
~as long as it is palatable, consumable,..still conforming
break only the norms that i want broken
no unshaven calf, no curveless reality
when i take you home, i will still fuck you like a woman.
Please correct me if i ever misgender you
~i forget your they on the weekends (and around friends who
like you better as she). i will treat you like a dirty secret,
but also a rabid dog i am humbled to
care for [read: carry around as a medal]. my pronouns
are the defaults.
you are gorgeous
~in the ways you satisfy me
