Contact: The First In The Story Of A Lost Astronaut

The Daily Slow’s newest track Contact is four minutes of pure psychedelic magic. The tune, falling into the genres of IDM and trip-hop, is a bright, transcendental experience that hooks the listener from the very first second.

From the North of India, The Daily Slow or Amrita, is a lesbian, trans and disabled bedroom producer. Her music is unique and stunning, and Contact is only the beginning. The song is a part of The Daily Slow’s upcoming sophomore album Tether, which tells the story of an astronaut lost in space, who ends up finding her own people. Contact is a flawless, moody introduction to this record, definitely something from out of this world.

Speaking with Amrita alias The Daily Slow, we learn more about their music and their upcoming album.

Q. How did you first start creating music?

I’ve been into music for as long as I can remember. It has been a journey and a learning experience along with an escape for me to follow music across time and space.

I was getting started with playing the drums in college and have some experience with the tabla in the school. I’ve never had any formal training of music but back in 2002, when I laid my hand on cakewalk — a midi composing program — on my first computer, I ended up making a cassette tape of my compositions for a girl I was into. Ableton has been a revelation, and now with my degree in EE, I can understand better how everything works and comes together. I’ve been learning music theory on my own for quite a while now. I’ve released quite a few albums as different names but this is going to be my second as The D S.

Q. What are your biggest influences?

I have spent a lot of time listening to IDM and Trip Hop, so I’d say it is influenced by those genres. Artists like Massive Attack, Autechre, Aphex Twin, Boards of Canada, French 79, and so on.

Q. Who is your musical inspiration?

Elvis. Because before Elvis there was nothing.

Q. What is the theme of your upcoming album, and the inspiration for Contact?

So, my next album is called Tether and tries to tell the story of an astronaut lost in space, somehow ending up finding her people.

Q. How has the lockdown impacted your creativity?

Because of the lockdown I am working from home. This an enabled me to spend 7-8 hrs at a stretch every session so it has greatly impacted my creativity in a surprisingly positive way.

Q. What is your dream collaboration?

I cannot get a lot of expressions out of guitars on the computer, so I’d love to collaborate with an accomplished guitarist, definitely. Talking of dreams, I’d love to make something Kavinsky style so maybe a funk bassist.

Listen to Contact, here!

https://thedailyslow.bandcamp.com/track/contact