One night and one conversation

I’d look into your eyes

And ask you all that was left unknown

One night and one conversation

I’d intertwine our fingers

and ask you if you really meant

Everything you said and did

One night and one conversation

I’d ask you why you left me hanging for so long

Did you know the future even before I did?

One night and one conversation

I’d ask you if you loved me

when you were sober

One night and one conversation

I would show you where you hurt me

One night and one conversation

I would feel all the things I wanted to feel with you

One night and one conversation then I would let you go and never look back at you