Always A Bisexual

Yes, I will always be a bisexual Like you will always be heterosexual In that you won’t act out on your attraction Towards another woman And will respect us For as long as we both shall live

Are you still a bisexual?

My husband asks

Not with the intent to offend

Just an innocent question

And trust me it’s easy to tell

When it’s not innocent

Because then it becomes an interrogation

–An attempt to ferret out

The most scandalous bits

Glossing over the political details

Because that’s boring –

Followed by an invitation

To get a third into the bed

Under the garb of being progressive

Men just want to act out

Pornographic fantasies

Because two girls and one man

Is perhaps the most searched kind

Yes, I will always be a bisexual

Like you will always be heterosexual

Even though I am the one that

You cuddle

Kiss

Have sex with

Have promised to

Love

Protect

Keep

For as long as we both shall live

But that doesn’t mean

You will suddenly stop finding

Other women attractive

And it’s alright if you do

Yes, I will always be a bisexual

Like you will always be heterosexual

In that you won’t act out on your attraction

Towards another woman

And will respect us

For as long as we both shall live

Yes, I will always be a bisexual

Even though we are

Man and wife

And in love

And part of the heteronorm…

What is heteronorm, he asks

This, I say, pointing to the wedding pictures

Lining the walls of our home

The happy faces

Of families, his and mine

Congratulatory cards on the side table

Addressed to Mr and Mrs

The sigh of relief in his mother’s voice

And my father’s

The loan that we will easily get

For the property that we will buy together

Our children who will have straightforward answers

To what is your mum and dad’s names?

Because that’s what they have—mum and dad

Not mum and mum or dad and dad

Because such forms aren’t available yet

Heteronorm—that which is common

Expected

Celebrated

Norm—a word which does not follow ‘homo’

Homo—a word used in conjunction with ‘phobia’

Not pleasant

Not celebratory

Sometimes derogatory

Encompassing within itself

An othering

A divide

A struggle

Us versus them

Right versus wrong

Mainstream versus alternate

The ‘right way to live’ versus lifestyle choices

And despite all this

I will always be a bisexual

And sometimes

I will come across a woman

Who is smart

And beautiful

And kind

And funny

The kind of woman

I would ask out on a date

And spend the rest of my life with

If I was a single woman

Or it could be a man

You know either is possible

But, I don’t have a roving eye

Or a ravenous appetite

For the pleasures of the flesh

And I appreciate that you won’t

Be okay if I cheated on you with a woman

It means that you respect us

And despite your question ‘are you still a bisexual?’

I know that you view me independent of my sexual orientation

And that’s how, bit by bit

The homo/hetero divide will dissolve