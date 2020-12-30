I will wear that earring
I will paint my nails.
For you it is a trifling
But I’m breaking out
A thousand jails –
Cages of patriarchy
Bias, gender norms of society,
The institutionalised oppression
Of our challenging beauty.
I will put that Tip*
Between my brows
Carry that crop top
Make sure it shows
Through the sheer jacket –
Through blindfolds of binarism,
Tinted glasses of heteronormativity
Through all the grease of hatred –
I will flame through, colourfully,
And keep, my gravity,
All along
I will spread love to all
Through my beautiful
Queer Song.
*Tip is the Bengali word for Bindi.
