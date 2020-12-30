Cages of patriarchy Bias, gender norms of society, The institutionalised oppression Of our challenging beauty.

I will wear that earring

I will paint my nails.

For you it is a trifling

But I’m breaking out

A thousand jails –

Cages of patriarchy

Bias, gender norms of society,

The institutionalised oppression

Of our challenging beauty.

I will put that Tip*

Between my brows

Carry that crop top

Make sure it shows

Through the sheer jacket –

Through blindfolds of binarism,

Tinted glasses of heteronormativity

Through all the grease of hatred –

I will flame through, colourfully,

And keep, my gravity,

All along

I will spread love to all

Through my beautiful

Queer Song.

*Tip is the Bengali word for Bindi.