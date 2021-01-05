Fiction

By The Pichola Lake, Summer 2019

Posted by Posted on Jan 5 2021 Leave a comment

Those who have perfected the art of grieving
will burnish their loss with tears
till it is shiny and reflective. Something to sit in a collection.

No matter how many times you replay this scene,
the sky always burns in the end.

[Smoke: the sudden surrender of the sun.]
[Smoke: the palmistry of acquiescence on your lips.]

He leaves and leaves
you.

[Smoke: desiccate and dissect.]

Those who have perfected the art of grieving
will burnish their loss with tears
till it is shiny and reflective. Something to sit in a collection.
But all you have is a
count of ashlines, and a talent to replay endings;
so you can make him leave as many times as it takes for
you to mistake regret for concession.
For not just that he has left.

You wanted him to(o)

You know it when you see the geese in flight—
light-like and various.
Every wing a placeholder for thanks.
Every thanks a feather you cough up when you make him leave.

Tags

Share

About the guest author

YT

YT is an engineer/physicist in the works. Personification of an abstract painting; has successfully substituted all neurons in his brain with poesies. Penchant for capturing stardust in his equations and poems alike. Experimentalist: in lab, literature and life. [Awesome at alliteration]. Cosmist, graysexual, homoamorous. Believes in the political potential of Art, but hey, also l'art pour l'art! Cocoa over coffee. Can be reached at whenthingsgetqueer@gmail.com

Related posts

Ad / Advertise here

Community

Meet fellow Gaysi's, get advice, ask questions, debate.

Recent posts

Type in
Details available only for Indian languages
Settings
Help
Indian language typing help
View Detailed Help