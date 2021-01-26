I Don’t Go Around Shouting That I’m Straight!

You just smile at your father when He does something kind And say, “Papa I want a man Who is as caring as you!”

You know what?

You are absolutely right.

I have never, not once,

Heard you shout that you are straight.

You just blush at your favourite

Leading man on screen

And joke with your mother

About how lucky his girlfriend is.

You just introduce your boyfriend

To all your best friends

And tell them every detail of how

You fell so in love with him.

You just log into a dating app

And swipe left and right

As soon as you’ve clicked on

“Interested in Men”.

You just have sleepovers where

The topic turns to crushes

And you show them a picture

Of yours without blinking an eye.

You just share pictures of

Celebrity weddings on your story

And tell your parents that you

Also want a Sabya lehenga for yours.

You just tell every new lover

About every single old flame

And actually take all their real names

Even very gender specific ones.

You just always chat honestly

With your parents about social issues

And never ask ‘hypothetical’ questions

Like “But would you love me if I…?”

You just upload pictures of

Your gorgeous date nights and

Write long, loving captions with

#BestBoyfriend written in them two times.

So yes, you are absolutely right .

I have never, not once

Heard you shout that you’re straight

Turns out, you haven’t really needed to.