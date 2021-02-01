A space that liberates
also confines
when incompetent compassion
takes over identities
unlearning unnatural
learning the existence
can change lives and the life
ignorance confused with innocence
leads to a draught
the entity of desire
extracted from emotions
to be seen, to be heard
from the recluse
the labels assumed
disregards ambiguity
a transition to the truth
a long awaited inclusion
fears the plurality
actuality is the verity
for we’re all
living our own virtue.
Inclusion
A space that liberates
