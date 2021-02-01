A space that liberates

also confines

when incompetent compassion

takes over identities

unlearning unnatural

learning the existence

can change lives and the life

ignorance confused with innocence

leads to a draught

the entity of desire

extracted from emotions

to be seen, to be heard

from the recluse

the labels assumed

disregards ambiguity

a transition to the truth

a long awaited inclusion

fears the plurality

actuality is the verity

for we’re all

living our own virtue.

Related