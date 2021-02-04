On Her By Another Her

Momentarily shaken, out of This haze. Drugged by your love. Your previously sceptical voice: “You want me so bad,”accepting.

Sunlit shore by which I

Could sweep away a black

Wave into an infinite collection

Of strands that has me tangled.

Sunlight teases childhood memories

Of bicycle tires. Your eyes hold;

Radial dark shades hidden

Under lighter honey-hues.

Momentarily shaken, out of

This haze. Drugged by your love.

Your previously sceptical voice:

“You want me so bad,”accepting.

Eyelashes seduce these lips into

A sultry smile. Each brush

Makes my heart ebb away

From the land, this world.

Under the tree that shadows

Our longing. The bench is freckled

With leaf-bordered polygonal

Specks of sunlight rays.