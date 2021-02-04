On Her By Another Her

Sunlit shore by which I
Could sweep away a black
Wave into an infinite collection
Of strands that has me tangled.
Sunlight teases childhood memories
Of bicycle tires. Your eyes hold;
Radial dark shades hidden
Under lighter honey-hues.
Momentarily shaken, out of
This haze. Drugged by your love.
Your previously sceptical voice:
“You want me so bad,”accepting.
Eyelashes seduce these lips into
A sultry smile. Each brush
Makes my heart ebb away
From the land, this world.
Under the tree that shadows
Our longing. The bench is freckled
With leaf-bordered polygonal
Specks of sunlight rays.
