On Her By Another Her

Posted on Feb 4 2021

Momentarily shaken, out of
This haze. Drugged by your love.
Your previously sceptical voice:
“You want me so bad,”accepting.

Sunlit shore by which I
Could sweep away a black
Wave into an infinite collection
Of strands that has me tangled.

Sunlight teases childhood memories
Of bicycle tires. Your eyes hold;
Radial dark shades hidden
Under lighter honey-hues.

Momentarily shaken, out of
This haze. Drugged by your love.
Your previously sceptical voice:
“You want me so bad,”accepting.

Eyelashes seduce these lips into
A sultry smile. Each brush
Makes my heart ebb away
From the land, this world.

Under the tree that shadows
Our longing. The bench is freckled
With leaf-bordered polygonal
Specks of sunlight rays.

About the guest author

Mina

I'm mina and Ive always been a person who loved trees and poetry more than people, until this girl came along and i cant stop writing poems on her. With her, I've found new meanings to things i already owned and knew. I know our love is so pure and precious. There's not much to me, just an 18 year old bi girl that is medic crazy, loves chai and slow dancing to Ed Sheeran under Plumeria trees.

